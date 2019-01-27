Menu
Police on hunt for silver Commodore after aiming at officers

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
27th Jan 2019 1:09 PM
ONE female is in custody and police are on the hunt for another after a car drove at police at a service station.

Reports indicate the incident occurred about 12.55pm at The Oaks Service Station on Yeppoon Rd.

Initial reports suggest police had taken a male into custody at the service station before the driver of the silver Commodore fled the scene after aiming his vehicle at two officers.

They are not believed to injured.

The vehicle was last seen travelling at high speed near Hedlow heading towards Rockhampton.

It is believed there is only one person is in the vehicle which was last sited near Access 2 on Rockhampton-Yeppoon Rd.

Reports indicate the plates on the vehicle may have been stolen from Wandal.

More to come.

