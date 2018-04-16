Menu
Rockhampton Police are looking for a group of youths who smashed the back windscreen of a police car, climbed on its roof and spat on the windscreen on Sunday night.
Police on hunt for youths who smashed up cop car

Shayla Bulloch
16th Apr 2018 12:45 PM

POLICE are on the hunt for a large group of youths who vandalised a patrol car near the Fitzroy Bridge on the weekend.

Officer in Charge at Rockhampton Police Station, Kelly Hanlen said officers were called to a disturbance under the bridge around 12.45pm on Sunday night.

She said around 20 to 30 indigenous youths were "roaming the streets”.

"Police attended and conducted street patrols and name checks, leaving the vehicle unattended,” Officer Hanlen said.

"The vehicle was left and unknown youths damaged the back windscreen with a rock, climbed on the vehicle and spat on the front windshield.”

Both back windows of the police van were smashed with visible signs of destruction on the bonnet and sides of the car.

Officer in Charge of Rockhampton Police Station, Kelly Hanlen
Officer Hanlen said police officers were not in the vicinity and were unaware the vandalism occurred until they returned to the vehicle.

She said fingerprint and DNA tests were taken and the investigation was ongoing.

Police were also investigating whether there was any CCTV footage in the area to assist with the investigation

