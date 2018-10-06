Menu
Police are seeking information into the theft of bulls from a paddock near Rockhampton.
Police on look out for cattle rustlers in Rockhampton region

by Christine Mckee
6th Oct 2018 1:50 PM

POLICE are investigating the theft of three weaner bulls from a paddock near Gracemere, just outsode of Rockhampton.

The cattle are described as well bred, exceptionally quiet and easy to handle.

The animals are branded on the near side rear leg and have stud numbers on the near side rump.

The bulls went missing from the property between September 26 and 30.

Anyone with information should contact the Major Organised Crime Squad Rural Rockhampton on 4932 3683 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

