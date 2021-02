Rockhampton police are on the lookout for a Pajero.

12.00pm: Rockhampton police have been warned to look out for the driver of a silver Mitsubishi Pajero.

The vehicle was reported driving dangerously and erratically, swerving in and out of lanes.

It was last seen driving south on Glenmore Road.