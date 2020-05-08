Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A car with potential false plates is headed to Roma.
A car with potential false plates is headed to Roma.
News

Police on pursuit of car with false plates

lucy rutherford
, lucy.rutherford@westernstarnews.com
8th May 2020 9:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BREAKING: A car with potential false plates is headed to Roma after allegedly evading police earlier this morning.

At 8.21am, police attempted to pull a driver over, and they have taken off on the Warrego Hwy, east of Blythdale.

The driver pulled a U-turn to avoid police and headed east on the Warrego Hwy, where police lost sight of him.

They were driving what is believed to be a white Prado towing a trailer.

After recording the registration of the plates, it is believed they could be false.

Anyone with any information is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

More to come...

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ’PROBLEMATIC’: Reason for Rocky’s dirtiest drain revealed

        premium_icon ’PROBLEMATIC’: Reason for Rocky’s dirtiest drain revealed

        Environment The gross contents of the filthiest drain in town will shock you.

        50 percent discount on fatal crash driver’s disqualification

        premium_icon 50 percent discount on fatal crash driver’s disqualification

        News A ROCKHAMPTON driver who crashed due to fatigue on his way home from work, killing...

        Photographer’s kind act lifts Rocky spirits

        premium_icon Photographer’s kind act lifts Rocky spirits

        Business Local photographer uses talent to spread cheer amid virus crisis.

        COURT: See who is facing court in Rockhampton today

        premium_icon COURT: See who is facing court in Rockhampton today

        News See the full list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.