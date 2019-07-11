Menu
Police are on the scene of an alleged assault against a doctor by a patient in the Gympie region.
Patient allegedly attacks Imbil doctor

10th Jul 2019 4:35 PM | Updated: 11th Jul 2019 4:55 AM
IMBIL police were called out after a doctor was allegedly assaulted by a patient at a medical centre earlier Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called to the Imbil Medical Centre at 6 Imbil Island Rd after an alleged assault of a general practitioner by a patient.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman confirmed an incident did take place and that police were still investigating.

"We can confirm a minor assault took place at the medical centre," the QPS spokesman said.

The Queensland Ambulance Service was not required to attend.

