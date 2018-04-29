Police on the hunt as thieves ram raid Rocky car yard

Police at a Fitzroy St business break in.

Police at a Fitzroy St business break in. Allan Reinikka ROK290418apolice1

INITIAL 12.37: Police are on the lookout for a stolen car after a business was ram raided in Rockhampton.

Queensland Police were called to a job at around 12pm today after it was reported a car ran into the gates of R&B Motors on Fitzroy St.

It is believed a 2012 red RAV4 was involved.

A spokesman from the Queensland Police said property has most likely been stolen from the location.

The owner of the business has been called to the scene.

More to come.