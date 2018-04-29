Police on the hunt as thieves ram raid Rocky car yard
INITIAL 12.37: Police are on the lookout for a stolen car after a business was ram raided in Rockhampton.
Queensland Police were called to a job at around 12pm today after it was reported a car ran into the gates of R&B Motors on Fitzroy St.
It is believed a 2012 red RAV4 was involved.
A spokesman from the Queensland Police said property has most likely been stolen from the location.
The owner of the business has been called to the scene.
More to come.