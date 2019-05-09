Body found metres away from bus stop

A HIT and run driver is at large after a man was knocked down and killed in Melbourne's north west overnight.

Police say the male pedestrian, aged 78, was hit by the vehicle near the corner of Main Road East and Erica Avenue in St Albans just after 9pm yesterday.

He had been near a bus stop and it's understood he'd just got off a bus.

The collision happened metres from a bus stop. Picture: Ian Currie

Investigators say the driver did not stop and is yet to be found.

Upon seeing the victim, lying just a few metres away from the bus stop, a quick-thinking passer-by called emergency services, but the man could not be saved.

Detectives are keen to speak to the drivers of three cars as well as a number of pedestrians who were all in the area at the time of the incident.

The driver is being urged to hand themselves in. Picture: Ian Currie

The driver is being urged to hand themselves in.

Police are urging witnesses, or anyone with information or dashcam footage, to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at crimestoppersvic.com.au