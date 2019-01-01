Police on the hunt for Rockhampton boat engine thieves

THEFT: Around 12.30am Saturday morning it is believed two men cut through the fence of Rifen Marine and stole the engine of a boat.

THEFT: Around 12.30am Saturday morning it is believed two men cut through the fence of Rifen Marine and stole the engine of a boat. Contributed

A PARK Avenue boating business was the victim of a robbery on Saturday morning where one of the alleged perpetrators seems to be wearing a Hi-Vis shirt according to CCTV footage.

Owner of Rifen Marine, Brent Riley, said that around 12.30am Saturday morning two men drove up to the premises at 6 Dooley St, North Rockhampton with their car lights off and used a pair of bolt cutters to cut through the fence.

He said CCTV footage then shows the pair proceeding to remove an engine from a boat and carry it through the fence.

The engine in question is believed to be a Mercury 40 HP two-stroke.

Mr Riley said Rockhampton police have been notified.

According to CCTV footage, Mr Riley alleges they were driving what looks to be a black hatchback with black rims and dark windows.

Mr Riley said the business was offering a reward for information leading to the recovery of the engine and arrest of the perpetrators.

"I want to catch these dogs,” he said.

Police are investigating the incident.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1800333000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.