Cops surprise ‘brave little guy’ in hit and run

Police helped put a smile on the face of the five-year-old Kingston hit and run victim.

POLICE have paid a surprise visit to the "brave little guy" who was the victim of a hit and run incident at Kingston last week.

On October 23, the five-year-old was crossing Juers St at Kingston, when the rider of a dark road bike struck the boy in front of his horrified mum.

The boy, who police chose not to name, suffered a broken tibia and fibula and a large haematoma on his head.

Today officers from the Woodridge Police Beat made a surprise visit to the boy to brighten his spirits.

Senior Constable Cameron Preston and Senior Constable Jen Wallis with the boy.

They gifted him a police uniform, a toy police car and a plush police dog, which he named Fluffy.

Police also took the five-year-old for a ride around the unit complex in a police car with the lights on.

Senior Constable Cameron Preston was one of the first responding officers on the day of the incident and was reunited with the boy today.

He said after receiving the gifts, he was smiling "ear to ear".

"Seeing the smile on his face today is what community policing is all about and has been the best part of our day hands down," sen const Preston said.

"He displayed such large amounts of bravery and courage on the day, that I wanted to visit him today to show him that police care and will be there for him and his family."

The investigation into the hit and run incident is continuing.

Senior Constable Preston said he was in "disbelief" that someone could ride off after hitting the child.

Last week, police revealed new CCTV footage of a dark motorbike they believe to be linked to the hit and run.

Police have urged members of the public to contact Policelink or CrimeStoppers if they have any information about this incident.