Police have alleged they took minutes to arrest a man who robbed a Campbelltown Police Station at knifepoint.

Police have alleged they took minutes to arrest a man who robbed a Campbelltown Police Station at knifepoint.

An alleged thief who is accused of holding up a service station just metres from a western Sydney police station has been picked up by officers within minutes.

A man in his 20s was on Saturday afternoon being interviewed by police after being arrested over the alleged robbery at Campbelltown.

Police alleged that on Saturday afternoon the man walked into the service station on Queen Street and walked behind the counter where he demanded cash.

Campbelltown Police Station is directly opposite a service station which was allegedly robbed at knifepoint on Saturday.

It’s alleged that the man brandished a knife as he made demands from the female attendant, who was unharmed during the ordeal.

Police said that he stole a small sum of money before fleeing.

The service station is directly opposite the Campbelltown Police Station, with officers responding immediately.

Within minutes they had arrested a man who was taken to Campbelltown Police Station.

He has not yet been charged.

Originally published as Police pick up alleged brazen thief in minutes