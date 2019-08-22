Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate a 13-year-old girl missing from Meridan Plains.
Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate a 13-year-old girl missing from Meridan Plains. Contributed
News

Police plea to help find missing girl, 13

22nd Aug 2019 6:02 AM

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to help find a 13-year-old girl missing from Meridan Plains.

The girl was last seen about 9.30pm on Wednesday at an address on Springs Dr.

Police and family hold concerns for her safety due to her age.

She is described as Caucasian, approximately 120cm tall with a slim build, dark brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au.

Quote this reference number: QP1901624391.

More Stories

caloundra meridan plains missing girl missing person queensland police
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    TOP PRIORITY PROJECTS: Council puts forward funding wishlist

    premium_icon TOP PRIORITY PROJECTS: Council puts forward funding wishlist

    News Councillors chose the final four projects from a list of seven most needed for government grants

    Last hope for answers over baby's tragic death

    premium_icon Last hope for answers over baby's tragic death

    Crime Why was baby Lattrell left in violent hands before his death

    CQUniversity students graduating Thursday

    premium_icon CQUniversity students graduating Thursday

    News Congratulations to CQUniversity's latest round of graduates

    Stockland Police Beat: Part of a youth crime solution?

    premium_icon Stockland Police Beat: Part of a youth crime solution?

    Crime A community leaders forum has put youth crime issues in focus.