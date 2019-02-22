Police plead for return of little boy's memorial statue

This memorial to Jared Bannah was stolen from a Mount Morgan park last year.

POLICE have launched a public appeal to recover a touching tribute to a child who drowned at Mount Morgan dam.

Some time between November 30, 2018, and December 2, thieves took the 20kg statue from a park on Byrnes Parade.

The memorial statue was created in 2015 and depicts 6-year-old Jared Bannah who drowned at the dam that year.

The statue was paid for by a member of the public for the family.

The statue is a resin cast of a child painted bronze standing 1m tall.

The child is sitting cross legged holding a mason jar and was positioned on a rock plinth.

Preliminary information suggests that statue was last seen by a member of public on the evening of the November 30.

Officer in charge of Mount Morgan station Sergeant Ricky Zimitat has urged anyone who may have information as to the whereabouts of the statue to come forward.

"The family and the community need answers and a resolution to an already set of tragic circumstances of events,” Sgt Zimitat said.

"Nearly four years after the death of their son, the Bannah family have now had to endure the heart ache of Jared's statue being removed.

"The safe recovery of this memorial remains paramount so if the people who took it have a conscience and want to advise authorities where it can be found they can do so anonymously by contacting Policelink or Crime Stoppers.”