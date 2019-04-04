Police plead motorists to be prepared for road conditions

A 20-year-old was killed in a single vehicle crash at Millman on Tuesday.

IN THE 12 years Acting Senior Sergeant, Deniel Beasy has worked with Rockhampton's road policing unit, he's seen the worst period of fatal crashes in recent days.

Queensland Police have pleaded with drivers to take care on Central Queensland roads after a horror fortnight.

In the past 24 hours alone, three people lost their lives in fatal road traffic incidents, two at Rolleston and one at Milman.

This follows a fatal crash on Saturday which claimed the life of Colin Parsons on Lakes Creek Rd.

And on Sunday, nine year-old Zara Pakleppa passed away in a crash on the Yeppoon and Artillery Rd intersection.

While police are yet to find answers to the causes of recent fatal crashes, incidents within the past nine days are still under investigation.

Act Snr Sgt Beasy announced the Easter Road Safety campaign would start tomorrow and run until April 23.

"Over that period, we should see an influx of traffic travelling along the Capricornia district roads,” he said.

Act Snr Sgt Beasy said a large influx of traffic will travel from southern states to escape the cooler weather.

"The last 10 days have been extremely devastating for the Capricornia district and we have seen a number of fatality crashes occur on the Capricornia district roads,” he said.

"We plead motorists to be vigilant over this Easter Road Safety campaign, we ask that motorists plan their trips, be sure their vehicles are compliant with the standards in a roadworthy condition.”

Act Snr Sgt Beasy said if you plan to drink during the Easter break, make sure you don't drive.

"Have a family member collect you, utilise a friend or simply stay over to avoid driving,” he said.

"Prepare for distraction, put that mobile phone away so it's not a temptation for you to reach that once driving, be aware that children may be upset during long periods of travel so make sure you have something to keep them occupied.

"Complacency and distraction is a common occurrence with injury and fatal traffic crashes, too many people have that safety that they've driven a road every day and they'll be fine, we need to educate drivers...driving conditions can change.

"We ask with the colder weather coming in, traffic conditions will change - we have less daylight hours, be prepared.”