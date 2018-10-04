Police praise our vigilant Neighbourhood Watch volunteers

FOR the past quarter of a century, vigilant volunteers like Jan McSweeney have helped keep an eye out for people up to no good in North Rockhampton.

Neighbourhood Watch is a community led safety and awareness program working in partnership with police which aims to prevent crime, stop social isolation and increase the safety, security and quality of life for everyone in the community.

Yesterday, North Rockhampton Police hosted a Neighbourhood Watch celebration awards ceremony at the North Rockhampton Police Station which celebrated and recognised current and previous members of the NHW.

Neighbourhood Watch Area Coordinator Mrs McSweeney and her husband Tim were among the original concerned citizens who packed into North Rockhampton High School's hall in 1994 and went on to form one of several Neighbourhood Watch (NHW) groups operating in the Rockhampton region.

"For me Neighbourhood Watch is being aware of your surroundings, it's being there for your neighbours that you meet whether it is in your house, something you see in the streets, it's at the shopping centres, anywhere,” Mrs McSweeney said.

"It's keeping an eye out for cars that are speeding.

"We can use the phone, we can see what is happening.”

Since the group was launched, Mrs McSweeney believed it has had a positive influence on lowering crime statistics in their region.

She said communication was vital and it wasn't simply a matter of keeping an eye out for suspicious activity but also having a subtle signalling system in place to know their elderly neighbours were ok.

"There's not so much communication around these days, people are minding their own business a lot more, they're isolating themselves,” she said.

While numbers have dwindled for a number of groups meeting meeting face to face now shifting online, Mrs McSweeney is one of the true believers who continues to raise public awareness about the benefits of belonging to a NHW group.

"We've become a very aged group. We'd like to be able to get kids involved,” she said.

"We've been meeting every two months here at the police station and we've been having 'cuppa with a copper' over at Bella via Cafe.

"We've had about four of those this year and we've got another on November 24 if people would like to come and join us.”

Office in Charge of North Rockhampton, Senior Sergeant Mick Muir, said while Facebook was useful for tapping into a wider audience, police would still like to "see people out and about keeping an eye on the community as well”.

To keep the community updated, the NHW assembles and delivers a newsletter every two months to the local community area.

They need volunteers to expand their NHW group and to assist with newsletter delivery.

If you can assist, please contact Ms McSweeney on 0476 449 826 or email nhwnorthrocky4@gmail.com.