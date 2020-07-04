Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A baby was allegedly assaulted at the hands of her mother.
A baby was allegedly assaulted at the hands of her mother.
Crime

Police prepare brief against mum accused of hurting baby

Felicity Ripper
4th Jul 2020 8:00 AM | Updated: 11:03 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Police have prepared a brief of evidence against a Sunshine Coast mother accused of inflicting life-threatening injuries on her newborn girl.

The 28-year-old, who cannot be identified, was advised she could collect the brief when she appeared at Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Friday morning.

BAIL REFUSED FOR DAD ACCUSED OF FILMING YOUNG GIRL

METH ADDICTION LANDS MAN IN JAIL AFTER DOING 'STUPID THINGS'

She faced one charge of grievous bodily harm as a domestic violence offence.

The woman was charged in late April after allegedly bringing her unconscious daughter to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital on Sunday, March 22.

At the time, Detective Senior Sergeant Phil Hurst said the baby's head and brain was so severely injured that if she lived, she would require ongoing medical treatment.

The matter was adjourned to September 4.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

alleged assault baby court crime domestic violence maroochydore magistrates court sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New pizza shop to open in Rocky by the end of the month

        premium_icon New pizza shop to open in Rocky by the end of the month

        Food & Entertainment The new store will employ three full-time staff and 20 part-time.

        EXCLUSIVE: Future of heritage Quay St building revealed

        premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Future of heritage Quay St building revealed

        Business Plans for the historical site have finally been made public, a decade on since it...

        Replica shotgun used to threaten staff in pharmacy robbery

        premium_icon Replica shotgun used to threaten staff in pharmacy robbery

        Crime WATCH: Police find man hiding out after alleged armed robbery

        CQ meatworker’s $168k injury lawsuit for “extensive bending”

        premium_icon CQ meatworker’s $168k injury lawsuit for “extensive bending”

        Business The Lakes Creek meatworks has rebutted the claims and stated they are ‘inaccurate...