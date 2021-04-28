Menu
The body of a man in his 30s has been found at a home, with police treating his death as suspicious.
Crime

Police probe after man’s body found in home

28th Apr 2021 2:31 PM
Detectives are investigating the death of a man on Brisbane's northside.

A police investigation centre has been set up after the body of a man was found at a home in Stafford.

It's unclear how the man died, however police are treating his death as suspicious at this stage.

The Courier-Mail understands the man is aged in his 30s.

According to one neighbour, the man has a young son and was recently married.

His body was located several days ago.

It's understood a relative called paramedics, who raised the alarm and alerted police.

The neighbour, who did not want to be named, said the man was "a great guy, a f***ing awesome dude," and that "everyone loved him".

It's understood detectives have been at the unit complex speaking with neighbours for most of the week.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Police probe after man's body found in Brisbane home

