Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are investigating an alleged dog shooting.
Police are investigating an alleged dog shooting.
Crime

Police probe alleged dog shooting

Blake Antrobus
by
5th Nov 2018 4:02 PM

POLICE have launched an investigation into an alleged dog shooting incident in Craignish after a social media post went viral.

A Craignish resident uploaded photos and videos to a Facebook group on Sunday claiming to have seen a resident with a rifle shoot a dog that had been wandering through the streets about 8am on Saturday.

The post has gone viral and has been shared more than 1200 times.

In the post, the resident, who wished to remain anonymous, claimed she heard a loud gunshot from a neighbouring property.

"A loud gunshot was heard and myself and several neighbours witnessed this stray dog in much distress, wounded to its hind legs and unable to walk," the post read.

"The dog was yelping and the whole neighbourhood became chaotic with many dogs barking and people screaming out.

"I then noticed she (the woman) was holding a rifle and I realised the seriousness of what was happening by shooting a defenceless dog."

The resident alleged in the post the woman shot the dog again when she yelled at the neighbour to stop.

A Queensland Police spokesman confirmed they were aware of the incident and were investigating.
 

Related Items

dog death editors picks fccommunity fccrime fcpolice fraser coast queensland police
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Rocky concedes just two goals on way to winning Qld title

    premium_icon Rocky concedes just two goals on way to winning Qld title

    Sport Team enjoys unbeaten run at under-18 boys indoor invitational

    • 5th Nov 2018 4:49 PM
    Centurions skipper leads from the front at NQ Champs

    premium_icon Centurions skipper leads from the front at NQ Champs

    Cricket Mixed results for CQ teams at three-day carnival in Mackay

    • 5th Nov 2018 4:22 PM
    Quarry expansion and digital billboard before council

    premium_icon Quarry expansion and digital billboard before council

    News Midgee quarry and Bolsover Street billboard to occupy councillors

    • 5th Nov 2018 4:11 PM
    Instant access to medical history a 'wonderful' success

    Instant access to medical history a 'wonderful' success

    News Brenda used to carry all of her medical history in a briefcase

    • 5th Nov 2018 4:05 PM

    Local Partners