Police probe arson rampage in mining town

Detectives have been called in to investigate. Tessa Mapstone

POLICE have launched an investigation after an apparent arson rampaged through a Central Queensland mining town overnight.

Blackwater police Sergeant Rob Smith said officers were carrying out investigations in relation to a number of arson offences that occurred in Blackwater between 11.30pm Sunday and 1am Monday.

Four rubbish bins, two parked vehicles and a building were all allegedly set on fire along Blain Street, Myall Street, Wattle Street and Railway Street.

Blackwater Police and detectives from the Blackwater Criminal Investigation Branch are investigating and are appealing for anyone with information to contact police.

Anyone with information in regards to the following offences, should contact police and quote the associated reference numbers:

QP1901505118: Blain Street - parked vehicle damaged

QP1901505162: Blain Street - parked vehicle and rubbish bin damaged

QP1901505133: Myall Street - rubbish bin damaged

QP1901505156: Wattle Street - rubbish bin damaged

QP1901505232: Railway Street - rubbish bin and nearby building damaged