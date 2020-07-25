Menu
Police were called to the scene early Saturday morning.
Crime

Police probe: Cash and cigarettes stolen in store break-in

Melanie Plane
25th Jul 2020 9:17 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating after a notorious North Rockhampton break-in and robbery hotspot was targeted again overnight.

A Queensland Police spokesman confirmed crews were called to the FoodWorks on Main Street, Park Avenue about 6am.

He said there appeared to have been a break-in at the store, with cigarettes and cash stolen.

No one has been arrested or charged over the incident.

Investigations are ongoing.

It is not the first time the neighbourhood store has been targeted this year, with police in March arresting a man and seizing a replica gun after an alleged armed robbery.

In November, police released CCTV after another alleged armed robbery, where shop attendants were allegedly threatened with a screwdriver.

