Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Police probe massive duplex fire on Gold Coast

by Luke Mortimer
1st Oct 2020 9:55 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

SPECIALIST investigators will probe the cause of a massive fire which engulfed two duplexes in Miami last night.

Emergency services were called to the Albion Ave residences about 9.15pm on Wednesday.

Firefighters discovered a large blaze had started in one of the homes and spread to an adjoining duplex, Queensland Police stated.

The occupants of the duplexes were able to flee and no one was injured, but the homes were badly damaged.

Paramedics assessed two people and remained on standby.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) firefighters arrived at Albion Ave about 9.25pm and only took about 10 minutes to get the fire under control.

The fire was extinguished by 10.10pm, a QFES spokeswoman said.

Police have requested the assistance of QFES investigators, who will work to determine how the fire started.

Know more? Phone Policelink on 131 444.

Originally published as Police probe massive duplex fire on Gold Coast

More Stories

duplex emergency fire property

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Paramedics called for late night quad bike incident

        Premium Content Paramedics called for late night quad bike incident

        Motoring A male patient was taken to Rockhampton hospital

        YEPPOON COURT LIST: Weekly magistrates court on today

        Premium Content YEPPOON COURT LIST: Weekly magistrates court on today

        Crime See the full list of appearances for Yeppoon Magistrates Court today, Thursday...

        COURT LIST: See who is due before the Rocky Magistrate today

        Premium Content COURT LIST: See who is due before the Rocky Magistrate today

        Crime Full list for Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Thursday October 1

        MORNING REWIND: Take a look at yesterday’s top news

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: Take a look at yesterday’s top news

        News The election is looming closer with many candidates announcing their commitments...