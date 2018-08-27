REVEALED: Police probe 'suspicious' death at Rocky motel

THE discovery of a man's body in an Allenstown motel room has sparked a suspicious death investigation from Rockhampton Police.

The body of the 35-year-old Yeppoon man was discovered by a hotel manger at a Gladstone Road motel yesterday.

At least six police cars were at the taped-off crime scene yesterday as a forensic team combed the room for evidence.

Police spent the night 'processing the crime scene' and have now handed the case over to the Coroner to prepare a report.

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey from Rockhampton CIB this morning told media that police could not confirm how the man died, and would not comment on any possible involvement with drugs.

"At this stage we are not saying it is suspicious," Det Sen Sgt Peachey said.

"We treat every sudden death as suspicious until treated otherwise."

Police would not speculate on the possible cause of death.

A crime scene was established at the Tropical Gateway Motel on Sunday. Contributed

"He had some minor injuries but nothing of real concern that would indicate a cause of death at this stage," Det Sen Sgt Peachey said

"There is no indication of foul play at this stage.

"However as we've stated we've had crime scene investigators and the scientific unit there so the scene has been thoroughly processed.

"We are waiting for an autopsy so hopefully we can have a clearer direction."

Witnesses who were staying at the motel have been cooperating with police.

"We are quitely confident with the information we've got at this stage," Det Sen Sgt Peachey said.

"We have spoken to witnesses staying in close-by rooms, so at this stage as I said we are treating the death as unknown.

"We always treat all deaths as suspicious until proven otherwise."

Police have been working closely with the man's family to gather relevant information.

"They have been working very closely with us in regards to why he was in town, but as I said that is part of our investigation so I won't speculate as to why he was at the hotel."

Det Sen Sgt Peachey said an autopsy result would be likely in the next day.