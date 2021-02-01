Menu
Police are investigating a crash in the Biloela area.
Crime

Police probing crash awaiting driver’s blood test results

Melanie Plane
1st Feb 2021 11:51 AM
Police have launched an investigation after a vehicle left the road and rolled in the Biloela area on Sunday morning.

A Queensland Police spokesman confirmed the a 26-year-old man was driving the vehicle, which crashed on State Farm Road, between the council depot and Tognalini Baldwin Road, just after 1am.

The heavily damaged vehicle remains in the scrub near the creek crossing.

In a post on the myPolice Callide Dawson Valley Facebook page, police said they were awaiting the results of blood tests as they continued their investigation.

“Anyone with information is requested to contact Biloela Police,” the post read.

biloela police tmbcrash tmbpolice

