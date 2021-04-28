Police provide update on alleged rape at rail camp

Steel track has been delivered to develop the rail line for the Carmichael coal mine in Central Queensland. Picture: Cameron Laird

Steel track has been delivered to develop the rail line for the Carmichael coal mine in Central Queensland. Picture: Cameron Laird

Police have provided an update on their investigation into the alleged rape of a woman at a Bravus Mining and Resources rail camp.

The alleged rape took place on April 4 at one of the camps attached to the Carmichael coal and rail project.

On Monday, a Queensland Police spokeswoman said investigations were continuing.

It is understood no charges have been laid at this stage.

Earlier this month, Bravus confirmed Queensland Police attended one of the accommodation sites on Sunday, April 4, and was investigating “an alleged assault”.

“The safety and wellbeing of the people in our workforce is our primary concern,” a Bravus spokeswoman said at the time.

“We are supporting Queensland Police with their investigation and will allow them to further the process before providing additional comment at this stage.”

Concrete sleepers have been delivered to develop the rail line for the Carmichael coal mine in Central Queensland. Picture: Cameron Laird

More stories:

Accused baby killer lands new legal representation

Ice addiction reduces former NRL great to 'pitiful state'

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said investigations were also ongoing in relation to a separate allegation of a hit and run involving a Carmichael rail site worker and an anti-coal activist.

In a statement posted on the Frontline Action on Coal Facebook page, retired lawyers Barbara Guthrie and Maureen Kingshott said a Bravus contractor deliberately hit a woman protesting at an Adani works depot but also suggested it drove by “narrowly missing” her.

Frontline Action on Coal protesters disrupted construction work on the Carmichael rail corridor in Central Queensland on March 24.

Earlier this month, a Bravus spokeswoman said it was aware of “unverified claims” from the activists that one person came into contact with a work vehicle and another was attached to a conveyor belt using an illegal dragon sleeve device when the belt was energised.

“We are working with the Queensland Police Service to investigate these claims,” the spokeswoman said.

The alleged rape and the alleged hit and run incidents are not related to each other.

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

How to get Daily Mercury news straight to your inbox

Your dose of Harry Bruce cartoons