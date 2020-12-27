Menu
Police are on the scene
Police pursue plate-less Commodore towards Yeppoon

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@news.com.au
27th Dec 2020 11:42 AM
11:42PM A white Holden Commodore wagon with no rego plates passed a stationary police car near the intersection of Yeppoon Rd and the Cawarral turn off.

It was reportedly driving on the wrong side of the road.

The car was last spotted speeding in the direction of Yeppoon, near to Artillery Rd.

Police have no description of the driver.

They said there were many white Commodore wagons out on the road today, and that the vehicle in question was about a 2000 model.

