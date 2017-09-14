UPDATE: Police ditch search for feeling man

MAN CHARGED: Police have arrested and charged a 20-year-old South Mackay resident over an assault on Victoria St at the weekend.

UPDATE 3pm: Police have abandoned search for a Rockhampton man who caused a dramatic footchase earlier this afternoon.

Several police units were chasing a man on a push bike around back streets of Berserker.

The man, who is known to police, was last seen on Patrick St heading towards Musgrave St.

2.30PM: SEVERAL police units are converging on a North Rockhampton suburb in pursuit of a young male on a push bike.

He was carrying two bags when last sighted in the Painswick St area of Berserker.

It's not known what offence he is wanted for.

He had a baseball cap on and wasn't wearing a helmet.

The youth, of slim build is understood to have ditched his push bike and set off on foot.

