Police are pursuing a wanted man in Rockhampton.

UPDATE: 4:35PM: Police located the man, who had lacerations on his hands.

Police will take no further action.

UPDATE 4.20PM: The person was said to be seen on Denison Street and William Street wearing a black t-shirt.

INITIAL 4PM: Police are chasing a wanted person on Alma Street in south Rockhampton.

The person was reported to have escaped police just before 4pm.

One police officer is in pursuit on foot and two units have been called to help.