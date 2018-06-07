Police pursuit thief through Rocky streets after crash & run

CRASH: A stolen car was found smashed into a tree on Mason St between Water and Bremner Sts.

A STOLEN vehicle was found crashed into a tree yesterday afternoon in North Rockhampton.

Police were initially called to Water St in Berserker following reports of a man lurking in the area around 11.30am.

A Rockhampton police spokesperson said officers later located a stolen vehicle in Mason St, in Berserker, crashed into a tree.

Witnesses believed three men fled from the car.

The vehicle had been reported stolen from a Koongal address on Tuesday.

"Police conducted searches of the area but no one is in custody at this stage," the spokesperson said.

The dog squad was called to the scene.

It is believed a neighbour was hanging out her washing at midday when two men bolted through her backyard and jumped the fence.

She quickly called police.

Police took one man into custody but two are still at large.