Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Police put major dent in rural drug network with 16 raids

Jordan Philp
by
8th Feb 2019 10:54 AM | Updated: 1:22 PM

A JOINT taskforce has put a significant dent in the Western Downs and Darling Downs drug network after 16 properties were raided throughout three days. 

The major operation hauled in $262,000 worth of cannabis and methylamphetamine. 

Officers and detectives from State Crime Command's Major and Organised Crime Squad (Rural) have executed 16 search warrants on mostly rural properties between February 5-7. 

The operation was conducted by officers from Toowoomba, Kingaroy and Roma MOCS (Rural). They were further assisted by the Firearms and Cannabis Team, Dalby CIB and the dog squad.

During the search, officers discovered buried unlawful weapons and identified firearms being modified and rebuilt.

They also located a quantity of cannabis and methylamphetamine valued at over $262,000.

The cannabis seizure included 25 mature plants ranging in size from two to four metres in height.

chinchilla dalby editors picks kingaroy maranoa roma tara western downs

Top Stories

    CQ brickie burnt by building firm collapses demands action

    premium_icon CQ brickie burnt by building firm collapses demands action

    Business JM Kelly's collapse was one of many to cost him money

    Yeppoon Lagoon vandalism frustrates community

    premium_icon Yeppoon Lagoon vandalism frustrates community

    Council News There have been numerous reports of vandalism and littering

    'Wicked' woman must wait after fraud appeal

    premium_icon 'Wicked' woman must wait after fraud appeal

    News Dead man's coastal property, car in dispute

    45 East St hosts first gig event tonight

    premium_icon 45 East St hosts first gig event tonight

    News TWO local names will be performing at the Rocky city event