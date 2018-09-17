Police quickly suspected murder in Martinez and Barnett case

ROCKHAMPTON Police quickly determined Robert Martinez and Chantal Barnett were likely murdered, rather than missing.

Detective Sergeant Simon Barclay, from the Rockhampton Criminal Branch, gave evidence on Thursday in a double murder trial in the Supreme Court in Rockhampton where Ian Robert Armstrong and Daniel George Hong have pleaded not guilty to murdering Mr Martinez and Ms Barnett.

Mr Martinez and Ms Barnett were last seen alive on March 2, 2013.

MISSING: Rockhampton man Robert Martinez Photo Contributed Contributed

Det Sgt Barclay said enquiries with banks, airlines, trains, buses and Medicare, along with other enquiries, led police to deem it a homicide case by the end of March 2013.

This was after the car Mr Martinez had been driving was located on Bowlin Rd, Depot Hill, smashed up, and with clothes strewn in it.

Det Sgt Barclay said this was when police divers conducted several searches in waterways and rivers in the area.

They found Mr Martinez' wallet in a paddock on April 3.