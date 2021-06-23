Police quizzed Charles over Diana conspiracy

Prince Charles was questioned by the former head of Scotland Yard over a wild theory he was plotting to kill Princess Diana.

She had penned an extraordinary note two years before her death saying she believed her then-husband was plotting to get rid of her in a staged car crash.

At that time, she and Charles were separated, although not divorced.

In the note, Diana predicted she would die through "brake failure and serious head injury", the Daily Mail reports.

And it's alleged the princess made the outlandish assertion she'd be killed so Charles could marry his sons' former nanny, Tiggy Legge-Bourke.

Diana was reportedly consumed with the mistaken idea that her husband and Tiggy were having an affair - a false allegation deeply upsetting to the younger nanny.

Elsewhere in the note, Diana allegedly said: "Camilla is nothing but a decoy."

Now Lord Stevens, the former head of Scotland Yard, has told for the first time how he questioned Prince Charles in December 2005.

The astonishing interview was conducted amid a cloak of secrecy at St James's Palace.

It was part of a three-year investigation into Diana's death in a Paris car crash in 1997.

Lord Stevens said the prince was unable to explain why his former wife had written the note in October 1995 before leaving it in the pantry at Kensington Palace for her butler Paul Burrell.

And he told police he had no idea the note even existed until part of it was published by a newspaper.

Two years after the note was written, Diana - then just 36 - as well as her boyfriend Dodi Al Fayed and chauffeur Henri Paul were all killed when their Mercedes crashed in a tunnel in Paris.

Lord Stevens has suggested Martin Bashir's Panorama interview in November 1995 may have preyed on Diana's vulnerability - and made her fear she was going to be harmed.

"We don't know what Bashir was saying to Diana," he told the paper.

"But if he had put the fears in her mind which had caused her to write that note, then that is what caused us to interview Charles."

Diana penned a note claiming Charles was plotting to kill her. Picture: Arthur Edwards

The BBC was plunged into crisis last month after it was found senior figures covered up Bashir's lies as he secured the interview.

The damning probe revealed he forged bank statements and spun tales to win the vulnerable princess's trust.

An independent probe by former judge Lord Dyson concluded then-BBC news and current affairs boss Lord Tony Hall and other executives whitewashed concerns over how Bashir bagged the scoop in 1995.

And Lord Stevens said he deeply regrets that cops didn't interview the rogue reporter.

"If there'd been an allegation then that Bashir had produced allegedly fake documents to Princess Diana, which is a criminal offence, we'd have investigated it," he said.

"My goodness me, we would have done. But this has only come out recently, which is unfortunate."

And he said he never doubted Charles' statement - adding: "At the end of the day he was incredibly co-operative because he had nothing to hide."

A coroner said Diana was killed "unlawfully" due to the "grossly negligent driving" of other vehicles and the Mercedes.

Paul was allegedly more than three times the French drink-drive limit and had also been taking an antidepressant drug.

The only survivor of the crash was Diana's British bodyguard, Trevor Rees-Jones. He is believed to have been the only passenger wearing a seatbelt.

