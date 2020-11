Police outside Allenstown's Red Lion pub after a group altercation broke out nearby.

POLICE were last night called to South Rockhampton pub following an alleged group fight.

Up to five people were reportedly involved in the altercation at the Red Lion.

Multiple police units were dispatched to the Denham St address around 8.15pm.

Officers reportedly spoke with parties believed to be involved.

However, no charges have been laid over the incident.