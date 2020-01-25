Menu
Crime

Police raid busts ‘regular’ cannabis smoker

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
25th Jan 2020
A REGULAR cannabis smoker faced court after he was busted smoking the drug at someone else’s house.

Haille Sian O’Donoghue, 25, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 15 to possessing cannabis and a water pipe.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said at 9.10am on December 29, 2019, police searched an address, where they found 1g of cannabis on a couch in the living room beside a water pipe.

Mr Rumford said O’Donoghue told police the cannabis and water pipe were his and he was a regular user.

ATSILS lawyer Zoe Craven said O’Donoghue did not live at the house and the search warrant had nothing to do with him. She said he was upfront with police when they arrived.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke was not impressed, saying O’Donoghue was subject to a probation order at the time of the offending.

O’Donoghue was fined $600 and the property was forfeited to the Crown.

A criminal conviction was recorded.

