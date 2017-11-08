Police raid finds cracker of stash in storage area

Nathan Peter Bulman, 34, pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on November 8 to four charges around drugs.

Nathan Peter Bulman, 34, pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on November 8 to four charges around drugs. Facebook

A FRENCHVILLE man found with three cryovac bags of cannabis, three vials of steroids and 21 explosives says he never used the steroids given to him by a friend months ago.

Nathan Peter Bulman, 34, pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on November 8 to four charges - the possession of the drugs and fireworks along with possession of scales.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said police executed a search warrant on Bulman's Frenchville address on October 1 at 11am and found three cryovac bags in a fridge in a storage area with one bag opened and the other two in the freezer.

She said the total weight of the bags was 746 grams and he told police he used the opened bag for personal use and the other two were to make skin cream.

Ms Marsden said police located the vials in a stubbie cooler in a cupboard - two 200ml amounts and one 250mls.

"They had a note attached to them with instructions on how to use them," she said.

Police also located 18 small red fire crackers, three small blue fire works and a set of scales.

Defence lawyer Doug Winning said at the time of the offences, Bulman was a user of cannabis but had not used the testosterone given to him by a friend.

"You were in possession of a significant amount of drugs on this occasion," Magistrate Jeff Clarke said during sentencing.

He ordered Bulman to an 18-month probation order with random drug testing, treatment and to attend ATODS. A conviction was not recorded.