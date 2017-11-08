Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Police raid finds cracker of stash in storage area

Nathan Peter Bulman, 34, pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on November 8 to four charges around drugs.
Nathan Peter Bulman, 34, pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on November 8 to four charges around drugs. Facebook
Kerri-Anne Mesner
by

A FRENCHVILLE man found with three cryovac bags of cannabis, three vials of steroids and 21 explosives says he never used the steroids given to him by a friend months ago.

Nathan Peter Bulman, 34, pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on November 8 to four charges - the possession of the drugs and fireworks along with possession of scales.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said police executed a search warrant on Bulman's Frenchville address on October 1 at 11am and found three cryovac bags in a fridge in a storage area with one bag opened and the other two in the freezer.

She said the total weight of the bags was 746 grams and he told police he used the opened bag for personal use and the other two were to make skin cream.

Ms Marsden said police located the vials in a stubbie cooler in a cupboard - two 200ml amounts and one 250mls.

"They had a note attached to them with instructions on how to use them," she said.

Police also located 18 small red fire crackers, three small blue fire works and a set of scales.

Defence lawyer Doug Winning said at the time of the offences, Bulman was a user of cannabis but had not used the testosterone given to him by a friend.

"You were in possession of a significant amount of drugs on this occasion," Magistrate Jeff Clarke said during sentencing.

He ordered Bulman to an 18-month probation order with random drug testing, treatment and to attend ATODS. A conviction was not recorded.

Topics:  cannabis editors picks fireworks rockhampton magistrates court steriods

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

The best FREE Christmas events in Brisbane

CHRISTMAS time is tough on the hip pocket, there is no doubt about that.

Holey Moley! This is the best mini golf set-up we’ve seen

WHEN you rock up to this ‘kidult’ haven, you’d be forgiven for thinking you were entering a church for Sunday mass… you’re definitely not.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

Desperate Yeppoon owners' $2k plea to bring Cruiza home

Desperate Yeppoon owners' $2k plea to bring Cruiza home

AFTER six days without a trace, Bronte and Jarred won't give up

Hanson in Yeppoon: How One Nation will guarantee GKI casino

Pauline Hanson addresses media in Yeppoon. Ms Hanson is flanked by, from left, Terry Agnew, of Tower Holdings, One Nation Keppel candidate Matt Loth and One Nation Rockhampton candidate Wade Rothery.

One Nation leader throws her Keppel cards on the campaign table

Canavan: Thousands of Adani jobs at risk because of 'domestic'

Minister for Northern Australia Senator Matt Canavan speaks to the media in Mackay with Nicole Blatzloff, Member for George Christensen and Kerry Latter.

Premier Palaszczuk doesn't 'dignify' comments with a response

Man accused of 65 historical sex charges

Defence lawyer Brian McGowran and accused child sex offender Kevin Leslie Baker leave Rockhampton Magistrates Court.

Case back in court

Local Partners