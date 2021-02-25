Police raid nets 15 cannabis plants at Emu Park house

A police raid uncovered 15 cannabis plants growing at an Emu Park house.

Blake Joel Couch, 44, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on Thursday to producing and possessing cannabis, as well as possessing drug utensils.

The court heard that on January 15, police attended a Hewitt St house about 3.15pm where Couch was the sole resident.

There officers located the plants, a clip-seal bag containing 5g of cannabis, as well as a drug utensil.

Couch told police he was growing the cannabis for personal use and he had been a long-time user.

The prosecution told the court Couch was very co-operative and respectful while police searched his residence.

The court also heard Couch had a previous entry on his history for like offending in 1997.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale decided she would not record a conviction because of Couch’s dated history.

She fined him $1000 and a forfeiture order was made.

