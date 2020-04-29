Menu
A dozen police swarm a Norman Gardens making one arrest
Crime

Police raid property in Norman Gardens

Zara Gilbert
29th Apr 2020 10:48 AM
Police conducted a raid at 11 Rowe Street, Norman Gardens this morning, arresting one man.

Six police vehicles pulled up to the property at 8:30am and twelve gloved officers stormed the house.

One middle aged, caucasian man was arrested by police while another man and two women were questioned on site.

Two dogs were brought in to search the property as well as a car in the driveway.

Officers left the scene at 10:10am with several unidentified bagged items.

More to come.

drug raids rockhampton police
