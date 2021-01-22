Police raid Rocky home, find drugs in bedroom

Jacob Marc Lee pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 11 to one count of possessing dangerous drugs. Picture: iStock

A police raid in Rockhampton uncovered a small amount of marijuana in a young man’s bedroom.

Jacob Marc Lee, 22, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 11 to one count of possessing dangerous drugs.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Darrell Dalton said police executed a search warrant at an address in Rockhampton on December 7, 2020.

Sgt Dalton said Lee was present for the search and police found a clip-seal bag containing 2.1g of marijuana in the end bedroom of the home.

Defence lawyer Scheryn Aspinall-Clarke said her client started using marijuana in high school.

Ms Aspinall-Clarke said her client saw his friends using it and got curious and started dabbling.

Lee was ordered to a three-month good behaviour bond with $400 recognisance.

No criminal conviction was recorded.