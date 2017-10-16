27°
Police release dramatic video of stranger's random Rocky CBD attack

POLICE investigating an assault in Rockhampton have released vision of a man who may be able to assist with their inquiries.

Around 4am on July 9, two men were drinking and celebrating in Rockhampton City.

One of the men, a 20-year-old West Rockhampton man, fell on the footpath in East St, near William St.

The man's friend, who was was filming him at the time, then witnessed another man unknown to them deliberately drop down onto the 20-year-old's back as he lay on the ground, causing injury.

He then left the area.

The 20-year-old man received bruising to his right shoulder and ribs.

The man is described as 175cm tall, medium build with dark brown hair and a short beard.

Police are appealing for the man or anyone who has further information to contact police.

If you have information, call Policelink on 131 444.

Topics:  cbd attack cbd violence rockhampton crime rockhampton police

