Police release more details about Capricorn Coast bashing

A 16-year-old boy is recovering after being bashed on the Capricorn Coast on Saturday night.

A 16-year-old boy is recovering after being bashed on the Capricorn Coast on Saturday night. Scott Powick

IT WAS at 2am during routine patrols that police came across the 16-year-old victim of Saturday night's bashing in Yeppoon.

Sgt Terry Selwood of Yeppoon Police said the boy had been beaten badly by three men near Ross Ck and was very distressed with facial injuries when they found him outside Salt on Anzac Parade.

They called an ambulance and he was transferred to Yeppoon and then Rockhampton hospitals.

Sgt Selwood said the following day boy gave a statement at Yeppoon Police Station.

He told police he had been on his way to Ross Creek to meet a friend and go to a party when he walked past three males wearing hoodies.

"Within a few minutes they 'jumped him', beat him and kicked him to the ground," he said.

"He had cash and other valuables on him that weren't stolen and this is unusual for this type of assault.

"That could suggest it was alcohol or drug related...but at the end of the day, a 16-year-old should not be walking around at two in the morning."

Sgt Selwood said at this stage it was unknown whether the boy knew the three males.

He has since been released from hospital without broken bones in his face or other serous injuries.

Police have a detailed description of the three male's clothing at the time of teh attack and have appealed for anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Police Link on 131 444.