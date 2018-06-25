Menu
BRUNCHES FIRE: Police release image of a woman who could assist them with their inquiries.
Breaking

Police release photo of suspect in suspicious Brunch's fire

Leighton Smith
by
25th Jun 2018 8:41 AM

MORE information is expected to be released this morning by Rockhampton police regarding the suspicious fire at popular Berserker cafe, Brunch's.

Yesterday afternoon, police released images of a woman they believed may be able to assist with their inquiries after a blaze tore through the Musgrave St business at around 5.20am on Sunday.

READ: North Rocky cafe fire believed to be suspicious

Police media believed the fire, which caused extensive damage to the business, was deliberately lit and are appealing for anyone who has any information or recognises the woman pictured to contact Rockhampton Criminal Investigation Branch on 4932 3550.

A crime scene has been declared as investigations into the fire continue.

A press conference will take place this morning with more information on the arson attack to follow.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

