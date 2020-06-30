Police release robbery suspect CCTV imagery, appeal for help

PUBLIC APPEAL: Rockhampton Police are appealing for assistance from the public to locate a person of interest who is suspected of attempting an armed robbery of a Norman Gardens convenience store yesterday.

UPDATE 2.25PM: ROCKHAMPTON Police have launched an appeal for public assistance as part of an investigation into an incident at a food store in the evening of June 29 in Norman Gardens, North Rockhampton.

Senior Constable Tanya Shield said at approximately 6.50pm, a man approached a grocery store at the corner of Bruigom St and Richardson Rd.

"The man approached from the Bruigom street side and walked close to the front wall of the shop before looking inside the shop and quickly retreating in an unknown direction," Snr Cst Shield said.

"The man is described as holding a black handled knife, white and red coloured plastic bag with a black shirt covering their face and wearing a grey long-sleeved shirt, black long pants and dark coloured shoes.

"Nothing was stolen nor was anyone threatened during the incident."

Police believe the man depicted in the CCTV footage may be able to assist them with their inquiries.

In the footage the man keeps his head turned away from the camera the majority of the time.

Posting onto The Morning Bulletin's social media last night, store manager Blake Savelli said he was locking up when he "noticed somebody on the security cameras up against the front wall of the shop peaking in the door".

"I got up and whoever it was immediately ran like a coward.

"Upon reviewing the security footage I noticed he or she (they were wrapped up from head to toe) had quite a large kitchen knife of some sort. I immediately called 000. The police arrived within a few minutes."

ATTEMPTED ROBBERY: Police have rushed to set up a cordon to capture a person who looked like they were about to conduct an armed robbery at a Norman Gardens convenience store before fleeing.

Mr Savelli said he was more concerned that there was someone walking around the Norman Gardens area with a large knife.

Police are appealing to any members of the public who may have information in relation to this matter to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day or call 1800 333 000.

Quote this reference number: QP2001352359 within the online suspicious activity form.

UPDATE 7.55AM: Police are investigating an alleged attempted armed robbery at the Oasis Convenience store in Norman Gardens last night.

About 6.45pm, the suspect was allegedly seen lurking, peeking around the corner of the building with their head covered in a T-shirt, brandishing a 'large knife'.

Police attended and patrolled the area but weren't able to find the suspect.

The suspect was described as a caucasian male with black jeans, a dark shirt with grey sleeves and dark shoes, who had a shirt tied around their head.

Police investigations are ongoing.

MONDAY 7.15PM: A WOULD-BE armed robber is on the run from police in North Rockhampton after being spotted lurking around the Oasis Convenience store in Norman Gardens this evening.

Around 6.45pm, the robbery suspect was allegedly lurking, peeking around the corner of the building with their head covered in a T-shirt, brandishing a 'large knife', when staff at the store alerted the police.

Police crews hastily converged on the Richardson Rd store from all directions to locate the prospective robber but the suspect had fled the area.

A witness told police that they saw someone take off on a "short motorbike" just minutes before police arrived.

The suspect was described as a caucasian male with black jeans, a dark shirt with grey sleeves and dark shoes, who had a shirt tied around their head.

Police who viewed the CCTV footage said the suspect was "definitely looking to do an armed robbery".

A cordon was set up by police, who then switched to mobile patrols checking in at businesses in the surrounding area.