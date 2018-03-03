Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE SHOT: emergency services Queensland fire and rescue department. Photo: Zach Hogg / NewsMail
FILE SHOT: emergency services Queensland fire and rescue department. Photo: Zach Hogg / NewsMail Zach Hogg BUN220714FAR3
News

Police rescued woman from CQ house fire

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
3rd Mar 2018 11:42 AM

FIREFIGHTERS are working on extinguishing a two-storey house fire in Central Queensland.

Emergency services were called about 11.25am to the scene on Jacqueline Drive, Emerald.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said crews had just arrived at 11.35am.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman has confirmed police officers who arrived at the scene prior to QFES rescued a woman from a bedroom in the second storey.

"They got a ladder and went up on the roof and got her,” she said.

The spokeswoman said the information QPS has at this stage is it was a small fire and there was smoke issues that led to the female needing to be rescued.

emerald firefighters house fire queensland fire and emergency services queensland police service
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Smoke alert for Rockhampton residents

Smoke alert for Rockhampton residents

News Motorists warned to drive to the conditions

CQU researchers help uncover Mayan mysteries

CQU researchers help uncover Mayan mysteries

News Unique experience for Rockhampton students

Rocky's first melanoma march on tomorrow morning

premium_icon Rocky's first melanoma march on tomorrow morning

Whats On 14,000 Australians will be told this year they have melanoma

CQ CHAMP: He won his first medal at 11... and his last at 81

CQ CHAMP: He won his first medal at 11... and his last at 81

Sport At 81 years old, Cliff Gormley writes 70-year career's final chapter

Local Partners