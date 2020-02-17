Menu
Police respond to a man threatening to torch home

Jack Evans
17th Feb 2020 11:41 AM
Emergency services are responding to a situation in Gracemere where it is believed a man is threatening to set a house of fire.

It is understood a man doused a home and possibly himself in an accelerant.

Queensland ambulance, police and fire crews have been called to the scene.

At this stage, the house does not appear to have been set on fire.

It is believed the man may be armed with a 30cm long chopping knife but that is yet to be confirmed

Police crews are currently searching for the man around Lucas Street and have begun setting a cordon.

arson attack queensland police servce
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

