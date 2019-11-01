Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A section of fence in James St smashed in what witnesses allege was a road rage incident.
A section of fence in James St smashed in what witnesses allege was a road rage incident.
News

Cyclist targeted in road rage incident, witnesses report

Ashley Pillhofer
1st Nov 2019 11:22 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have responded to reports a driver tried to run down a cyclist in South Mackay.

Officers are at the scene in James Street, interviewing witnesses who allege a white ute struck a wooden paling fence in a road rage incident.

Alleged road rage incident on James St, Mackay.
Alleged road rage incident on James St, Mackay. Ashley Pilhofer

Witnesses at the scene claim they saw a man running and cycling away from the car before trying to jump over the fence, which the car struck.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said one person was being treated for minor injuries.

More to come

breaking crime editors picks hit and run james st mackay
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Yeppoon man dies after single vehicle crash

        premium_icon UPDATE: Yeppoon man dies after single vehicle crash

        News Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal a single vehicle traffic crash at Marlborough.

        14-year-old tackles ‘I’m bored’ issue

        premium_icon 14-year-old tackles ‘I’m bored’ issue

        News “We need a place we can gather, where we feel welcome."

        Surge in new dwelling approvals for Central Queensland

        premium_icon Surge in new dwelling approvals for Central Queensland

        News Rockhampton Regional Council reports a strong take up of its $5000 home builders...

        QCS responds to prison riots, guards charged Prison officers facing charges

        premium_icon QCS responds to prison riots, guards charged Prison officers...

        News Two prison riots and seven prison officers charged at the Capricornia Correctional...