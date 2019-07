Police are investigating an abandoned car on Gladstone Rd, Rockhampton.

POLICE are investigating an abandoned vehicle, dumped off a busy Rockhampton road earlier this morning.

Police responded to reports of the abandoned car at about 7am. It was reportedly left on Gladstone Rd.

It is believed the vehicle has crashed off the road and the diver and, if any, passengers have left the scene.

Investigations are ongoing.