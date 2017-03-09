Police respond to disturbance on bridge involving baby

Police lights on the top of a police car, Monday, August 29, 2016.

MULTIPLE police crews are responding to an incident on Musgrave St involving a man, woman and baby.

Initial information suggests a man and woman have been involved in a physical altercation on the Moores Creek bridge outside the Stockland Rockhampton shopping centre.

Reports indicate the woman has a young child in her arms and it is understood she and the man have traded blows. The man is reportedly bleeding from an injury.

There were initial concerns the woman and child were at risk of going over the side of the bridge.

Multiple concerned witnesses contacted police who are now at the scene speaking with the pair.