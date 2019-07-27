Police respond to E-Petition call for Stockland Police Beat

ADDRESSING CONCERNS: Police Minister Mark Ryan has shared his thoughts on calls to establish a Police Beat at Stockland North Rockhampton.

AFTER an explosion of local support for an E-petition for a Police Beat in Stockland Rockhampton, authorities have responded to the issue.

Both Queensland's Police Minister Mark Ryan and a Queensland Police spokesperson sought to allay community concerns after learning of the petition which demanded a permanent police presence in the trouble-prone shopping centre.

"The state government has just delivered a record police budget. There are more police in Queensland than ever before and they are better resourced and trained than ever before,” Mr Ryan said.

"When it comes to the allocation of police resources that is a matter for the Commissioner, free of political interference, just as it should be.

"Police are the experts, not politicians. The community can be assured that police are continually reviewing the needs of the community and making appropriate decisions about policing resources.”

A Queensland Police spokesperson provided a comprehensive response to the E-Petition.

"The Queensland Police Service (QPS) remains committed to keeping the people of Rockhampton safe and will always ensure a strong police presence throughout the Rockhampton district,” the spokesperson said.

"Rockhampton police acknowledge the on-line petition and take the concerns of the community seriously and are committed to continuing to partner with the community to deliver locally based strategies to address anti-social behaviour and criminal activity.

Bike riding Rockhampton police officers have undertaken patrols Stockland Rockhampton on Thursday nights. Contributed

The QPS constantly reviews operations and the allocation of police resources to ensure the effectiveness and efficiency of policing across the Rockhampton District. These reviews inform decision making around what strategies will be used and where to appropriately deploy resources throughout the District, to ensure the best possible service is provided to local communities and to keep residents and visitors safe.”

The spokesperson said the allocation of police resources was an operational matter determined by the Commissioner following a detailed assessment of area growth, crime and safety issues, calls for service and any new or emerging issues. These requirements can change as new policing issues emerge.

"Modern day policing is about having agility in service delivery. With the advent of technology, the focus is on having officers on our streets mobile and ready to respond at all times,” they said.

"Rockhampton officers proactively perform intelligence-driven and high visibility patrols throughout the district and maintain a zero-tolerance approach to anti-social behaviour and criminal activity where ever it occurs within the district including local shopping centres.

"Police from both Rockhampton and North Rockhampton police stations are rostered to conduct tasked patrols of Stockland Shopping Centre during their normal patrol activities including Thursday evenings.

:Stockland Shopping Centre management also engage the services of police on special duties generally for four-hour time periods at different times of the week to assist with targeted patrols, property security and personal safety.”

The QPS spokesperson said officers on special services were required to conduct high visibility proactive foot patrols of the centre, liaise with centre management and security, business persons and the general public.

"Local police work collaboratively and closely with centre management and individual businesses with the Officer-in-Charge of North Rockhampton Police Station also having regular meetings with Stockland Management to facilitate information exchange and to forward plan policing and security activities,” they said.

"Crime rates can and do fluctuate for a variety of reasons. QPS crime statistics are available on-line and published week. These are however preliminary and subject to change.

"Care should be taken when comparing crime statistics over short periods. A more accurate comparison would be obtained by comparing extended periods such as one year to the next as this will account for seasonal variations.

"The QPS has a number of police beats at various locations throughout the state.”