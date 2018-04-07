Police respond to Friday night brawl near North Rocky hotel

ASSAULT: A drunken fight broke out near Raffles Hotel last night.

ROCKHAMPTON police responded to a call out last night involving a fight near Raffles Hotel in North Rockhampton.

A Queensland Police Media spokesperson said there was a "group of drunk people” involved in the fight which resulted in one person being assaulted.

Police took one man was taken into custody but was not charged as no complaint was made.

It was understood that the group were all known to each other.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said they had any record of attending the location or transporting anyone to hospital.