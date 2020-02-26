UPDATE: Police respond to pitchfork wielding student in Rocky

UPDATE 9AM: Queensland police have confirmed the matter has been resolved and there were no injuries to staff or students.

It is understood the school was briefly put into lock down but has since resumed classes as usual.

INITIAL 8AM: Police are responding to reports of an armed student at the Berserker Street State School.

It is understood a student briefly armed himself with a pitchfork and is threatening staff and students.

At this stage, it is understood there are no injuries.

More to come.