Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

UPDATE: Police respond to pitchfork wielding student in Rocky

Jack Evans
26th Feb 2020 8:24 AM | Updated: 9:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 9AM: Queensland police have confirmed the matter has been resolved and there were no injuries to staff or students. 

It is understood the school was briefly put into lock down but has since resumed classes as usual. 

INITIAL 8AM: Police are responding to reports of an armed student at the Berserker Street State School.

It is understood a student briefly armed himself with a pitchfork and is threatening staff and students.

At this stage, it is understood there are no injuries.

More to come.

berserker street state school
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Margaret eyes off Mayoral spot again

        premium_icon Margaret eyes off Mayoral spot again

        Feature REVEALED: Motorsports facility and sports hub are in discussions at council

        Ambos attend CQ school twice as bullies attack

        premium_icon Ambos attend CQ school twice as bullies attack

        News Family to deal with ‘sad situation’ after a shocking start to the school year.

        COURT: See who is facing court in Rockhampton today

        premium_icon COURT: See who is facing court in Rockhampton today

        News See the full list of people in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        MORNING REWIND: Our top five stories from Tuesday

        MORNING REWIND: Our top five stories from Tuesday

        News Catch up on what was making headline yesterday, Tuesday February 25