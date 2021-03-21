Menu
Rockhampton police. police generic. QPS generic.
Police respond to service station incident north of Rockhampton

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@news.com.au
21st Mar 2021 9:39 AM
9.35am: A staff member who is in a wheelchair was “fearful” for her safety after a man started damaging the bowsers at Bulmers Service Station in Yaamba.

The man, who is either wearing a mask or has paint smeared across his face, reportedly started smashing the pumps after being refused free fuel.

He was armed with a large tree branch.

The man, who is described as in his 20s, wearing a hoodie, is believed to have stayed on the property, in the company of a female companion, as the staff member shelters inside.

Police, on their way from Rockhampton, are contending with roadworks.

